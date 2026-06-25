Heatwave takes hold of Romania. ANM announces temperatures of up to 39 degrees

Meteorologists warn that the heatwave will expand and intensify throughout the country, and temperatures will reach up to 39 degrees Celsius.

According to the ANM, the weather information is valid between June 25, 10:00 – June 29, 10:00. During this period, the heatwave will expand and intensify in all regions of the country. The heatwave will affect the west and northwest on Friday, the center and south on Saturday, and the entire country on Sunday.

Thermal discomfort will gradually increase. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will reach and exceed the critical threshold of 80 units in the plain areas, and later also in the hill areas. Maximum temperatures will generally range between 30 and 39 degrees Celsius. The highest values ​​are expected in the Western Plain, in the second part of the interval.

Meteorologists warn that the nights from Saturday to Sunday and from Sunday to Monday will be locally tropical. The minimums will range between 14 and 25 degrees Celsius. ANM specifies that the heat wave will continue into the first days of July.

For Thursday, June 25, between 12:00 and 21:00, ANM has issued a Code Yellow warning. The warning targets Banat, Crişana, Maramureş, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, most of Transylvania and southern and eastern Moldova.

These regions will experience particularly high temperatures for this period. The maximums will be between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius. The highest temperatures are estimated in the west and northwest of the country, where, in isolated cases, there will be a heat wave. In the plain areas, the ITU will reach and slightly exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

For Friday, June 26, between 12:00 and 21:00, the ANM has issued both a Yellow Code and an Orange Code. Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, Moldova, southern Banat and locally Transylvania fall under the Yellow Code. In these areas, the maximum temperatures will generally be between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius. Thermal discomfort will be accentuated, and the ITU will slightly exceed the critical threshold in the plain areas and, in some places, in the hilly areas.

The orange code is valid for the counties of Timiş, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Maramureş, Sălaj, Cluj, Alba, Hunedoara, Bistriţa-Năsăud and Mureş. In these counties, exceptionally high temperatures and, locally, heatwaves are forecast. Thermal discomfort will be accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Maximum temperatures will reach 33-37 degrees Celsius, with the highest values ​​estimated in the Western Plain.

Meteorologists specify that the warnings may be updated depending on the evolution and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, including by issuing nowcasting type warnings for immediate severe phenomena.