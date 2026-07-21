Nicușor Dan: The LPG Gas Lisbon was struck outside Romania’s territorial waters

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced on Tuesday that the LPG Gas Lisbon, flying the Liberian flag, was struck overnight outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles from the coast.

The head of state stated that the entire crew was safely evacuated and that Romanian authorities intervened immediately to manage the situation.

Last night, the Liberian-flagged LPG Gas Lisbon was struck outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles off the Romanian coast.

In a message posted on Platform X, the president explained that the incident occurred off the Black Sea coast and that Romanian rescue crews responded quickly.

“Last night, the Liberian-flagged LPG Gas Lisbon was struck outside Romanian territorial waters, approximately 20 nautical miles off the Romanian coast,” Nicușor Dan stated.

The president noted that two vessels from the Romanian Agency for the Safety of Human Life at Sea were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident and managed to evacuate everyone on board, including three crew members who were injured.

„Everyone was brought safely ashore”

“Shortly after the incident, two vessels from the Romanian Agency for the Safety of Human Life at Sea arrived at the scene and evacuated the entire crew, including the three injured members. Everyone was brought safely ashore,” the head of state said.

Authorities also dispatched a tugboat to the area to prevent “the vessel from drifting and posing an additional danger to navigational safety.”

He stated that Romanian authorities are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“State institutions are on high alert and will clarify the circumstances, causes, and responsibilities related to this serious incident, which is most likely part of the Russian Federation’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” the president said.

President Nicușor Dan also noted that the vessel had departed from the port of Alexandria, Egypt, and was headed for the Ukrainian port of Reni.

The GAS LISBON, IMO number 9267974, is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker built in 2002 in Japan. The vessel is approximately 120 meters long, has a capacity of over 8,000 cubic meters, and sails under the Liberian flag.

Over the past year, the vessel has repeatedly made voyages between ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, with stops in Alexandria, Aspropyrgos, Baniyas, Burgas, and Sulina. Its recent history also includes voyages to Tulcea and Galați.