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Ilie Bolojan announces completion of offshore platform installation for Neptun Deep

Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced that Romgaz and OMV Petrom have completed the installation of the production platform for natural gas extraction in the Black Sea, Romania’s largest natural gas project.
Ilie Bolojan announces completion of offshore platform installation for Neptun Deep
ALEXANDRU DOBRE / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
21 iul. 2026, 15:33, English
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Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced on Tuesday that Romgaz and OMV Petrom have completed the installation of the production platform for natural gas extraction in the Black Sea. According to him, work will continue over the coming months, and gas production is scheduled to begin next year.

“Yesterday, Romgaz and OMV Petrom completed the installation of the production platform for natural gas extraction in the Black Sea, Romania’s largest natural gas project,” the acting prime minister said.

He noted that the platform’s support structure has already been assembled and secured to the seabed.

“The platform’s support structure has been installed and secured to the seabed. It has a total height of over 220 meters and weighs over 16,000 metric tons, having been transported and installed using specialized vessels over the past few months,” he said.

Essential stages of the project

The prime minister stated that the installation of the platform and the 160-kilometer pipeline connecting it to the shore “are essential stages of the project.”

“The installation of the platform and the 160-kilometer pipeline connecting it to the shore are essential stages of the project. Work will continue in the coming months with the completion of all connections and will conclude with the testing of the facilities, so that gas production can begin next year,” said Ilie Bolojan.

“Black Sea gas production is a strategic energy project for our country. The new gas supplies will enable industrial revitalization, ensure the availability of domestically produced fertilizers for agriculture (from the Azomureș plant) under favorable conditions for farmers, and guarantee the gas needed for residential consumption at a stable price in the coming years,” he said.

He said the project will strengthen Romania’s position in the European energy market.

“The exploitation of Black Sea gas transforms Romania into a key player in ensuring energy security in the region and into the largest gas producer in the European Union,” the interim prime minister added.

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