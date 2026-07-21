Prima pagină » English » Parliament returns from recess. Grindeanu calls for an extraordinary session on July 27

Parliament returns from recess. Grindeanu calls for an extraordinary session on July 27

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu is calling for an extraordinary session of Parliament to begin on July 27.
Parliament returns from recess. Grindeanu calls for an extraordinary session on July 27
Sursa foto: captură Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
21 iul. 2026, 15:34, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

The PSD leader announced that he has convened a meeting of the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies for Wednesday at 12:00 p.m., during which he will request an extraordinary session beginning Monday, July 27.

He has asked Mircea Abrudean, the president of the Senate, to do the same.

“At the same time, I am asking the President of the Senate to do the same so that an extraordinary session can be convened simultaneously in the upper chamber of Parliament as well. I emphasize that most of the bills we need to pass—both those related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the urgent ones needed to get the country moving again—are first referred to the Senate,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

He maintains that he wants to see a sense of responsibility and “for us to be able to put political disputes on hold, if you will, so that Romania can get through this complicated phase.”

Grindeanu also said that on Tuesday he sent a letter to all party leaders in Parliament inviting them to help address the country’s urgent problems.

He proposes forming an informal working group comprising representatives from all parliamentary groups.

“Under these critical circumstances, I propose establishing a crisis committee at the parliamentary level, composed of representatives from all parliamentary groups. I emphasize that this is strictly an informal working group and not a traditional parliamentary procedure. We need a temporary working mechanism through which we can identify and prepare, on an emergency basis, the amendments and legislative solutions necessary to resolve these situations,” states the letter signed by Sorin Grindeanu.

Recomandarea video

FOTO REPORTAJ Acasă la Cristi Chivu / Pinetina, locul unde Inter pregătește sezonul de după doppietta / ”Sunt liniștit, nu mă tem de nimic”
G4Media
Fanii sunt în șoc » Vinicius jr., de nerecunoscut după vizita la doctorul vedetelor: „Nu are cum să fie aceeași persoană!”
GSP.ro
Ministra demisă a mediului, Diana Buzoianu, a constatat că este o problemă cu infrastructura împotriva inundațiilor, după viiturile din Bușteni și Breaza. A descoperit și un studiu al Băncii Mondiale
Gandul
BREAKING | Fiul actriței din telenovelele de pe Acasă TV a murit la doar 31 de ani 😲
Cancan
FOTO. Cea mai frumoasă antrenoare din România, dată pe spate după ce l-a văzut pe Leo Messi: „Doamne…”
Prosport
Admiterea la liceu, schimbare majoră din 2027. Școlile vor putea selecta elevii printr-un examen suplimentar. Sorin Ion: „Va fi pentru ei o șansă în plus. De ce să depindă viitorul lor doar de două examene?”
Libertatea
Un bebeluș s-a născut cu doi „gemeni” ascunși în propriul corp. Cazul medical extrem de rar care i-a uimit pe medici
CSID
Ford lansează două noi ediții pentru SUV-ul produs la CRAIOVA. Noutățile gamei PUMA
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia