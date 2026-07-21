Parliament returns from recess. Grindeanu calls for an extraordinary session on July 27

The PSD leader announced that he has convened a meeting of the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies for Wednesday at 12:00 p.m., during which he will request an extraordinary session beginning Monday, July 27.

He has asked Mircea Abrudean, the president of the Senate, to do the same.

“At the same time, I am asking the President of the Senate to do the same so that an extraordinary session can be convened simultaneously in the upper chamber of Parliament as well. I emphasize that most of the bills we need to pass—both those related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the urgent ones needed to get the country moving again—are first referred to the Senate,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

He maintains that he wants to see a sense of responsibility and “for us to be able to put political disputes on hold, if you will, so that Romania can get through this complicated phase.”

Grindeanu also said that on Tuesday he sent a letter to all party leaders in Parliament inviting them to help address the country’s urgent problems.

He proposes forming an informal working group comprising representatives from all parliamentary groups.

“Under these critical circumstances, I propose establishing a crisis committee at the parliamentary level, composed of representatives from all parliamentary groups. I emphasize that this is strictly an informal working group and not a traditional parliamentary procedure. We need a temporary working mechanism through which we can identify and prepare, on an emergency basis, the amendments and legislative solutions necessary to resolve these situations,” states the letter signed by Sorin Grindeanu.