PSD left the consultations at Cotroceni. What Grindeanu and Dan discussed

The PSD delegation left the consultations convened by President Nicușor Dan at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday morning. The PSD leader presented the party’s position on the political crisis and announced that his party will support Romania’s compliance with its international commitments.

The PSD leader revealed what he conveyed to the Romanian president.

„I have stated the solutions that we see as viable (…) one of the solutions is the continuation of this pro-European coalition, but with a different prime minister,” said Grindeanu.

The social democrat also indicated that the position will be clarified quickly.

„If a harmonization of the PSD’s points of view is not reached, it may go into opposition. (…) I believe the position will be clarified in the immediate future (…) This welcome initiative began today, we await the conclusions,” said Sorin Grindeanu.

The PSD leader also spoke with Nicușor Dan about Romania’s foreign commitments.

„Regardless of the PSD’s position, in power or in opposition, we will support the respect of these international commitments,” Grindeanu said.

After the PSD, delegations from the PNL, UDMR, the Parliamentary Group of National Minorities and USR are expected at the Cotroceni consultations.