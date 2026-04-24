Prima pagină » English » PSD ministers were „under pressure from outside the government,” says Prime Minister Bolojan

PSD ministers were „under pressure from outside the government,” says Prime Minister Bolojan

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said Friday that PSD ministers were hampered by political pressure from outside the government, which sometimes prevented them from adhering to jointly made decisions, even though relations within the executive branch were “civilized.”
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Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
24 apr. 2026, 14:53, English

“I had a civilized relationship with the ministers in the government, and I say this with full responsibility. If they hadn’t been interfered with from outside the government, from the political sphere—often being put in situations where they didn’t know how to react, how to respond to the things we had mutually agreed upon in the government, or how to subsequently adhere to the party line that clashed with what we had established”—the prime minister said on Europa FM.

The prime minister maintains that discussions with the ministers were open, and everyone regrets “the situation we’ve reached.”

Regarding the resignations, Bolojan explained that the PSD ministers remain in office until publication in the Official Gazette, and the situation of the secretaries of state remains uncertain.

“The ministers have resigned, but until it is published in the Official Gazette (…) they remain in office. And the secretaries of state (…) are expected to resign when the resignations are published or when the motion of no confidence is tabled. We’ll see what needs to be done.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that changes in the administration should not be made based on political criteria, especially in the current context.

“You cannot afford, when you have the PNRR ahead of you, when you are in a transitional situation, to start making, how shall I put it, all sorts of political changes, from the lowest-ranking civil servant to the highest. The mandate I have given to the ministers—and which I will personally uphold—is this: qualified people who do their duty stay. People who are not good professionals or who do not do what is necessary in public service, what is right for this country, must be replaced.”

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