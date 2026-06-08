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E-Auctions Platform: 18 million lei collected for the budget in the first 2 months since launch

The ANAF e-Auctions platform, launched at the end of March, generated over 18 million lei in revenue for the budget, the Ministry of Finance announced.
E-Auctions Platform: 18 million lei collected for the budget in the first 2 months since launch
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Petru Mazilu
08 iun. 2026, 14:13, English
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The platform launched on March 30 generated, in just over two months, direct revenue of 15.3 million lei from online auctions. In addition, the state recovered over 3 million lei after taxpayers paid their debts after publishing the goods on the platform, before the completion of the enforcement procedures.

In total, since launch to date, 78 auctions have been awarded, with final prices 17% higher, on average, compared to the starting prices.

„ANAF e-Auctions show very concretely what digitalization can mean: money recovered faster to the budget, greater transparency and wider access for citizens. At the same time, the fact that in 17 cases taxpayers paid their debts in full after the publication of the assets confirms an important thing: visible and clear procedures increase compliance”, declared Alexandru Nazare, Minister of Finance.

The platform registered 1,727,885 unique visitors and 70,009,885 accesses.

The ANAF e-Auctions platform expands public access to the procedures for the recovery of seized assets and allows the participation of a larger number of interested persons, regardless of locality. By increasing visibility and competition between participants, the state can obtain better prices, and the procedures become more transparent.

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