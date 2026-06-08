Bolojan announces PNL decision after meeting with Tomac: I said things directly, without any detours

The statement was made at the end of discussions between liberal leaders and the Prime Minister designated by President Nicușor Dan to form the future Government.

„I said things directly, without any detours”, revealed Ilie Bolojan.

The PNL leader who also leads the Romanian Government with interim status also announced that members of the liberal parliamentary groups will be informed on Monday about the conclusion of the discussion with Tomac. The final decision regarding supporting or rejecting a Tomac cabinet will be made in the middle of the week.

„In the middle of this week, on Wednesday or Thursday, we will convene the National Bureau to make a decision,” Ilie Bolojan said.

The PNL president told the prime minister-designate that a government without political support is not a solution.

„We presented our perspective (during the discussion with Tomac, editor’s note) that such a government that is not based on explicit political support is not a solution for Romania (…) cannot complete the reform that Romania needs,” Ilie Bolojan said.

The prime minister-designate will continue discussions with parliamentary parties on Monday afternoon and Tuesday.