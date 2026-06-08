Eugen Tomac announces first proposals for ministers in the future technocratic Government

Eugen Tomac announced that the list of the composition of the future executive has not been finalized, motivating; „for each ministry I have at least two or three proposals.”

However, the Prime Minister-designate announced several names with which he will come to Parliament for confirmation.

For the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tomac announced: „I am glad that we will have at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a professional who managed to convince our partners that Romania should achieve all the objectives it has to go through and we hope that this year we will be accepted into the OECD, Ambassador Luca Niculescu, currently Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am very glad that our Ambassador to NATO, Dănuț Neculăescu, has accepted to come for the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs”.

The Prime Minister-designate also announced the proposals from the Culture and Development Ministry: „Professor Adrian Papahagi at the Ministry of Culture. Sociologist Vladimir Ionaș at the Ministry of Development”.

„I am trying to bring a team of professionals because the country currently needs very well-trained people who know what they have to do the next day”, Tomac also said.

„That is why only for some of the members of the future cabinet things have ended in terms of discussions. For several ministries, today and tomorrow, at the latest on Wednesday, I will finalize the cabinet formula,” the prime minister pointed out, after discussions with the National Liberal Party.

He began discussions with parliamentary groups on Monday to form a majority to invest the Government in Parliament.

According to MEDIAFAX sources, the structure of the future Executive could include the following names:

Deputy Prime Minister – Radu Burnete;

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education – Sorin Costreie;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Luca Niculescu;

Ministry of National Defense – Mihnea Motoc;

Ministry of Development – ​​Vladimir Ionaș;

Ministry of Finance – a proposal from the National Bank of Romania or economist Bogdan Glăvan;

Ministry of Transport – Ionuț Laurențiu Mașala;

Ministry of Energy – Sorin Elisei;

Ministry of Labor – Diana Morar;

Ministry of Agriculture – Nicolae Istudor;

Ministry of Environment – ​​Teodor Dulceață;

Ministry of Culture – Adrian Papahagi;

Ministry of Justice – Cosmin Alexandru Soare-Filatov.