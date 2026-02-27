Prima pagină » English » MApN: Drone destroyed near Romanian border. Two F-16 aircraft took off for monitoring

MApN: Drone destroyed near Romanian border. Two F-16 aircraft took off for monitoring

Romanian authorities lifted the alert after a Russian drone targeting Ukrainian Danube ports was destroyed near the border, with the situation monitored together with NATO.
MApN: Drone destroyed near Romanian border. Two F-16 aircraft took off for monitoring
Petru Mazilu
27 feb. 2026, 12:53, English

The Ministry of National Defense reported that, on the morning of February 27, the Russian Federation launched new air strikes on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

According to MApN, radar systems detected a drone in Ukrainian airspace, moving towards the north of Tulcea County. In this context, at 08:45 a new RO-Alert message was issued for the population in the area.

According to air police procedures, two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the 86th Air Base Fetești took off at 09:04 to investigate and monitor the situation. Shortly after, the pilots confirmed radar contact with the target, located approximately 9 kilometers from Chilia Veche, on Ukrainian territory.

At 09:13, the drone was shot down by the Ukrainian army’s air defense systems, about 100 meters from the village.

Given the proximity to the border, specialized teams are ready to intervene to search for any debris that could have fallen on Romanian territory. The air alert was lifted at 10:12. The Ministry of National Defense stated that it is permanently monitoring the situation, in cooperation with NATO allies.

