New Ro-Alert message in Tulcea. Drones at the Romanian border

Two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Fetești were scrambled to monitor the border area with Ukraine in the north of Tulcea County.

„The alert status ended at 12:22 p.m. During the mission, no unauthorized incursions into national airspace were recorded,” the Ministry of National Defense said.

Authorities issued a new Ro-Alert message on Friday for the northern part of Tulcea County after drones were detected at the Romanian border.

According to ISU Tulcea, at around 12:00 p.m., IGSU sent an information and warning message through the RO-ALERT system to the population in the northern part of Tulcea County.

This concerns the possibility of objects falling from the air. The population is advised to take minimum safety measures: take shelter and follow the instructions of the authorities, depending on how the situation develops.

„The decision to send the RO-ALERT message was made following information received from the Air Force General Staff, which, through its own surveillance means, detected the existence of targets moving towards the border area between Romania and Ukraine,” said ISU Tulcea.

On Thursday, new drone attacks were recorded on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. The Ministry of National Defense announced that two F-16 aircraft from Fetești were scrambled and monitored the border area.