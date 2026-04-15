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Ministry of National Defense Following Russian Cyberattack: No Classified Data Was Compromised

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) provided clarifications on Wednesday regarding the massive cyber espionage campaign attributed to Russian groups, which also targeted dozens of email accounts within the Romanian Air Force.
Ministry of National Defense Following Russian Cyberattack: No Classified Data Was Compromised
Sursa: Pixabay
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
15 apr. 2026, 14:33, English

The cybersecurity incident was detected as early as March 2025, the ministry announced, noting that the attack resulted in the compromise of email addresses, while the hackers’ attempt failed for another 30 accounts.

“Regarding the reported security incident, we note that it was detected in March 2025 and involved the compromise of several dozen email addresses; for another 30 email addresses, the attack was unsuccessful. The incident was detected, analyzed by the relevant authorities, and contained within 24 hours,” the Ministry of National Defense stated.

Authorities also announced that the hackers did not compromise classified information, as the targeted email addresses were used for administrative activities and public communication.

“The targeted data was unclassified, routinely used for administrative activities and for disseminating public information, so there was no possibility of accessing or exfiltrating classified data,” the ministry’s statement noted.

Following the incident, the Ministry of National Defense implemented a change to its digital defense system. “To limit the occurrence of similar situations in the future, cybersecurity responsibilities have been fully centralized as of March 2026, and our institution constantly monitors its own infrastructure and implements measures to eliminate any potential vulnerabilities,” the statement concluded.

As a result of the operation, Russian hackers accessed at least 67 email accounts belonging to the Romanian Air Force, including some associated with NATO bases and a senior officer, Reuters reports.

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