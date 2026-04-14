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Romania Takes First Place at the 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

Romania took first place in Europe and second place globally, behind China, at the 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad. Romanian students won three gold medals and one bronze medal.
Romania Takes First Place at the 2026 European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad
Sursa foto: Facebook/Ministerul Educației
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
14 apr. 2026, 13:44, English

First place in Europe for Romania at the 2026 European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) and second in the country rankings (behind China, which participated as a guest), in a competition that brought together 247 contestants from 66 countries!” according to a message posted on social media by the Ministry of Education.

The competition took place in Bordeaux from April 9–15. The Romanian team was led by Andrei Eckstein, a lecturer at the Polytechnic University of Timișoara, and Anca Băltărigă, a teacher at the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest.

Among the award-winning students is Mălina-Carla Pavel, a student at the “Alexandru Odobescu” National College in Pitești, who won a gold medal and achieved the highest score among participants from official member countries.

Two other gold medals were won by Aida Mitroi and Carina Maria Viespescu, both from the International Theoretical High School of Computer Science in Bucharest, while Ioana Stroe, also from the International Theoretical High School of Computer Science in Bucharest, won a bronze medal.

“This international mathematics Olympiad kicks off the series of four international mathematics Olympiads in which Romania will participate during the 2025–2026 school year. Scientific coordination of the team was provided by the leadership of the Romanian Mathematical Society (SSMR), through Mr. Mihai Bălună, while organizational coordination was handled by the Ministry of Education and Research through Elisabeta Ana Naghi, MEC inspector,” the message posted on Facebook by the Ministry of Education further states.

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