Nicușor Dan welcomes the president of India to Cotroceni Palace

On Thursday, July 23, Romanian President Nicușor Dan will welcome the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, who is on a state visit to Romania, at the Cotroceni Palace. The official visit will take place from July 23 to 25, at the invitation of the Romanian authorities.

The two presidents will hold a series of discussions and talks on strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership between Romania and India, as the two countries will mark 80 years of diplomatic relations next year.

Their discussions will focus on developing relations between the two countries by expanding cultural, academic, and sports exchanges, as well as by improving cooperation in the fields of research, innovation, and the economy.

According to the Presidential Administration, bilateral relations have evolved positively in recent years, particularly following the adoption in 2024 of the Joint Declaration marking ten years of the Expanded Partnership and thanks to the strengthening of the Strategic Partnership between the European Union and India.

As part of the visit, a Romanian-Indian economic forum will also take place on July 24, to be opened by the two presidents. The event will be attended by representatives of the business community from both countries and officials from Romanian authorities.

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit marks an important milestone in relations between Romania and India, as it provides a suitable opportunity to resume political dialogue at the highest level after approximately 20 years.

The last visit by a Romanian president to India took place in 2006, and the most recent President of the Republic of India to pay an official visit to Romania did so in 1994.