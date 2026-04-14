Ministry of the Environment Unblocks the Designation of UNESCO Geoparks in Romania

The Emergency Ordinance amending and supplementing Government Emergency Ordinance No. 57/2007 on the regime of protected natural areas clarifies the status of geoparks, in accordance with the regulations and practices of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Program.

“We have eliminated a legislative confusion that has blocked valuable local initiatives for years. UNESCO Geoparks do not mean additional restrictions for communities, but real opportunities for development, education, and international visibility. Through this ordinance, we are effectively unblocking the designation process and sending a clear signal to local authorities: Romania actively supports these projects, which should not be held back by bureaucracy,” stated Diana Buzoianu, Minister of the Environment, Water, and Forests.

The legislative amendment follows proposals made by Romania’s National Commission for UNESCO and the National Forum of Geoparks in Romania and addresses a real issue identified on the ground: the inclusion of geoparks in the category of protected natural areas has led to misinterpretations regarding potential restrictions on land use. These perceptions have led, in some cases, to opposition from local public authorities and to the blocking of initiatives to designate geoparks at the international level.

Under the new regulation, geoparks are defined in accordance with UNESCO standards as areas where geological heritage is integrated with natural and cultural heritage to support the sustainable development of local communities. Therefore, these are not protected natural areas. UNESCO Geopark status is granted for a limited period of 4 years, with rigorous periodic evaluations, which ensures the maintenance of high standards of management and local involvement.

Through this legislative initiative, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MMAP) creates the necessary conditions to relaunch and accelerate efforts to designate new UNESCO geoparks in Romania, contributing to local economic development, increasing tourism appeal, and promoting natural and cultural heritage internationally.