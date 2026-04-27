Bolojan puts pressure on Parliament. Calls for 9 laws to access 10 billion euros from PNRR

The message was published on Monday morning on Facebook.

„Accessing European funds is vital for Romania’s development. The 10 billion euros from the PNRR program, which must be accessed by August, represent a third of total public investments. What is financed from this money? A good part of the construction of highways (Moldovian Highway, for example), schools and hospitals, railway electrification works and the rehabilitation of public buildings. These are works that change the face of localities and contribute to the development of regions,” wrote Ilie Bolojan.

The Prime Minister explained what reforms Romania still needs to make in order to receive the money.

„In order to collect this European money, we have committed to making reforms and fulfilling certain conditions, the so-called milestones. We still have several dozen milestones to meet by the summer. Each one means money: we receive it if we meet the milestones or we lose it if we do not reach them. The Ministry of European Projects has listed the 9 most important milestones, on which over 7 billion euros depend, which we will need in order to be able to complete the investment works,” added Ilie Bolojan.

The Head of Government explained that parliamentarians must approve nine laws.

„We need to approve 9 laws that will regulate different areas, as described below, from public sector payroll to fiscal or energy issues. Voting on the 9 laws will be, beyond disputes and different approaches, a test of responsibility for the Romanian political class. Accessing European funds, by meeting milestones and completing investments, making payments to beneficiaries, completing the works and receiving them are the Government’s priorities in the coming period”, stated Ilie Bolojan.