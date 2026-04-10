Winter returns to Romania’s mountain roads

Heavy snowfall hit Romania’s mountainous regions on Friday, prompting overnight interventions by road crews and causing traffic congestion on several major routes toward the mountains.

Heavy snowfall has been reported in the mountainous area of Vâlcea County, and snow removal equipment has been deployed on National Road 7A with plows and anti-skid material to ensure safe traffic conditions.

The mountainous area of Vâlcea County is experiencing heavy snowfall. Weather conditions required the immediate deployment of snow removal equipment on local roads.

On DN7A, snow removal crews intervened to maintain safe traffic conditions. Both snow plows and anti-skid material were used on the roadway.

Drivers heading toward the mountainous area of Vâlcea are advised to drive with caution. Proper vehicle equipment is essential in such conditions.

Road crews in central Romania also had a sleepless night due to the snowfall.

DRDP Brașov reports that it deployed 31 snow-removal vehicles overnight, spreading nearly 300 tons of anti-skid material on all national roads affected by snowfall.

As of now, winter driving conditions persist on all mountain sections in the counties of Brașov, Sibiu, Covasna, and Harghita.

Meanwhile, traffic jams formed on Friday before noon on National Road 1 (DN1) between Ploiești and Brașov. Authorities also warn of heavy traffic on the A1 and A3 highways.

The Traffic Information Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police reports that, as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the traffic situation on the main highways is as follows:

1. A1 Bucharest – Pitești: heavy traffic at the exit from the capital, a line of vehicles in the area of Ciorogârla, Ilfov County, in the direction of Pitești;

2. A2 Bucharest – Constanța: normal traffic;

3. A3 Bucharest – Ploiești: heavy traffic between Lipia, Ilfov County, and Gherghița, Prahova County, in the direction of Ploiești;

4. A7 Ploiești – Adjud: normal traffic;

5. DN 1 Ploiești – Brașov: traffic congestion between Nistorești and Comarnic, in the direction of Brașov;

6. DN 7 Râmnicu Vâlcea – Sibiu: normal traffic.