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Additional revenue generated by the rise in fuel prices does not go into the budget

Ilie Bolojan stated on Wednesday that the additional revenue generated from the rise in fuel prices will not remain in the budget; instead, it will be allocated to a funding scheme aimed at mitigating the impact of these price increases.
Additional revenue generated by the rise in fuel prices does not go into the budget
Andreea Tobias
25 mart. 2026, 15:08, English

On the same day, Bolojan and representatives from employers’ associations held discussions about the necessary intervention measures to support both the population and the economy in light of the rising fuel costs driven by the international situation. This dialogue occurred within the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, convened at Victoria Palace, which also included union representatives.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government’s package of measures will aim to share the costs among the government, the private sector, and citizens. „The Romanian state is taking its share of responsibility: the additional revenue generated from VAT due to rising fuel prices will not remain in the budget but will instead be directed into a funding scheme designed to alleviate the impact of these price increases, considering Romania’s capacity,” stated Prime Minister Bolojan.

Two support schemes for the transport and agriculture sectors

He also highlighted two support schemes for the transport and agriculture sectors, which will have an impact of over 1 billion lei. „We assure citizens and social partners that we are diligently working on support measures to ensure fairness in the fuel market, especially given the developments in international markets. At the first government meeting, we will approve an Emergency Ordinance that will allow for market intervention and ensure supply security for citizens and the economy. Additionally, next week we will present a new set of solutions,” the Prime Minister added.

Employers’ associations will collaborate with ministry representatives

Bolojan and business leaders also reviewed measures recently adopted by other European countries regarding the fuel market, considering the increased volatility and market dynamics. Representatives from employers’ associations expressed their willingness to contribute to the decisions being prepared by the authorities, ensuring these measures are fair, easy to implement, and promote responsible behavior among all market participants.

„Specifically, employers’ associations will collaborate with ministry representatives to finalize the package of measures and draft the implementing regulations, stressing the importance of a broad consultation process in reaching these outcomes,” the government stated.

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