What is happening to fuel prices at the pump following the measures taken by the government?

Ivan explained that the measures designed to assist transporters, which amount to 0.85 lei per liter, are expected to have a financial impact of approximately 600 million lei. Additionally, the measures for the agricultural sector, which provide an extra 2.6 lei per liter of diesel, will be automatically deducted from the final cost through direct reimbursements from the Ministry of Finance, also resulting in a budgetary impact of around 600 million lei.

When asked on Monday how much the markup would decrease or if the price at the pump was expected to drop, Ivan stated that the current measures aim to stabilize the situation but cannot alter the dynamics of international prices. He noted that, as of today, the price per ton of diesel has doubled.

Ivan could not provide a specific figure for how prices might change

Ivan further indicated that while these measures are intended to protect the market and mitigate the negative impact in the short, medium, and long term, he could not provide a specific figure for how prices might change. He clarified, „I’ve already made it abundantly clear that I proposed a broader set of measures on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, which were analyzed by the Ministry of Finance and subsequently adopted following discussions within the coalition. We have an agreement on a new package, and other measures I proposed are currently under review by the Government and should be implemented immediately. Every additional penny collected by the Romanian state during this period of rising fuel prices must be returned to the people, in one form or another. This will be decided in the near future by the Prime Minister of Romania.”

Ivan: Romania produces over 5 million tons of diesel fuel through its refinery operations

Ivan pointed out that Romania produces over 5 million tons of diesel fuel through its refinery operations.

He emphasized that it is not feasible to ban the export of products already in transit, explaining, „You don’t bring diesel fuel into Romania just to resell it. It’s logical.” He refrained from providing precise figures, explaining, „If I had a crystal ball to predict the future—foreseeing the outcome of the armed conflict in the Middle East, how long it will last, who will attack whom, or which oil and gas facility will be targeted- I could provide accurate forecasts. Just as I don’t have this crystal ball, I don’t believe anyone else does either. To be very clear, I do not possess a crystal ball to indicate whether this war will persist for another month, five months, or ten months, or how international prices will behave.”

Regarding compliance with the upcoming government measures, Ivan stated, „If companies do not adhere to these measures, we have a clear mechanism involving ANAF, the Competition Council, and ANPC. Once this legislative act is adopted and published in the Official Gazette, these agencies will be able to scrutinize the internal operations of all these companies.” He noted that these agencies have already conducted inspections under existing legislation, but with the new ordinance, they will have the authority to examine every detail and transaction to ensure there is no speculative increase in pump prices.