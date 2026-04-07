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Nicușor Dan, details from the meeting on the fuel crisis

President Nicușor Dan said Romania currently has a stable fuel supply, but authorities are preparing backup plans in case a future shortage or price increase occurs.
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Petru Mazilu
07 apr. 2026, 13:25, English

Romania is starting to work on scenarios in case it faces a fuel supply crisis, the Romanian president said on Tuesday, in response to a question from journalists.

The head of state said on Tuesday, in response to questions from the press, that Romania is currently doing well in terms of fuel, but has started to draw up working options in case it faces a shortage.

„First of all, there are two somewhat distinct issues: one is supply, the other is price. So in yesterday’s discussion at Cotroceni we discussed procurement, the possibility that at some point there will be a shortage of fuel on the market. We are not there. Romania is in a slightly better position than other European countries, because it has some domestic production, because it has some refining on its territory, so the chains are shorter. What was discussed yesterday at Cotroceni was, as was reported in the press, that at this moment it is not an emergency for Romania. However, just as there are some crisis scenarios for gas, just as there are some crisis scenarios for electricity, they are starting to work on a crisis scenario for the eventuality that there will be a supply crisis for oil products,” declared President Nicușor Dan, from Timișoara.

„On the price side, here things are, how should I say, there are many factors that we cannot control at the moment. For example, some transit of the Strait of Hormuz has begun. We will see in the coming days what percentage of the lack of this need will be compensated by this partial crossing. In the hypothesis that things continue in this direction, we will have a great pressure on the price, yes, let’s say, two months, three months from now and we will see to what extent, to what extent the budget can compensate, as it did the other day. But, as I said, there are many factors and we will see by seeing and doing”, declared the president.

The journalists’ question came in addition to the brief briefing sent by the Presidential Administration on Monday afternoon, after the President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, met with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, the Minister of Energy, Bogdan Ivan, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Ciprian Șerban, and the two major operational producers in the oil industry, OMV Petrom and Rompetrol, to analyze the situation of crude oil and fuel supply in the context of international developments generated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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