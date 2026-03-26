Government caps fuel margin, UDMR announces

Through the ordinance adopted on Thursday, the Executive declared a state of crisis on the oil market until June 30, 2026, with the possibility of extension.

During the period April 1-30, the commercial margin for gasoline and diesel cannot exceed the operating average in 202.

The export of gasoline and diesel will be possible only with prior authorization from the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Energy. The restriction also applies to deliveries within the EU.

At the same time, the biofuel content in gasoline can be temporarily reduced from 8% to a minimum of 2%, to help lower the final price. Operators who violate the margin limit or export without authorization risk fines.

Barna Tánczos declares the adopted ordinance to regulate “the first step towards the area of ​​prices on the fuel market”. However, UDMR continues to support additional interventions.

“UDMR continues to support the need for additional interventions and price limitations.

One of the most important measures in the adopted package is to condition exports to obtain an authorization. The declared goal is to keep a larger quantity of the fuel produced by national refineries in the country. Tánczos specified that the measure “practically introduces an export ban” and that this will contribute to maintaining stocks on the domestic market.

Measures now adopted by the government:

Declaration of a state of crisis on the oil and/or oil products market until June 30 (with the possibility of extension).

Limitation of the trade margin. During the period April 1 – June 30, in the case of gasoline and diesel, the trade margin cannot exceed the average margin applied by the respective economic operator in 2025.

Conditioning the export to obtain an authorization. The export of gasoline and diesel, as well as their delivery within the EU, are possible only with the prior written authorization of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Energy.

Reduction of the mandatory biofuel content. The biofuel content of gasoline sold on the market can be temporarily reduced from 8% currently to a minimum of 2% for the duration of the protective measures.

Application of fines in case of violation of the margin limit or export without authorization.