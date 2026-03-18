Finance Minister on fuel prices: „Let’s be careful not to raise expectations”

The statement was made on Wednesday.

„I believe that we must be particularly careful about how we speak and make these proposals … so as not to raise the public’s expectations,” explained the Finance Minister.

He also said that proposals have appeared in the public space that Romania cannot afford. The Finance Minister also stated that intervention on excise duties should be the last resort. He recalled that he had sent several proposals to the government containing monitoring and control options.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare spoke about the sharp increase in fuel prices and said that rapid intervention by the authorities is necessary.

„Indeed, there are spectacular increases. We are concerned about the situation, especially regarding the fact that the stocks that producers and distributors have at their disposal today are stocks purchased in the past and as such, if you allow me, all agencies and all institutions that have the task of monitoring and controlling this situation in a context of crisis on the fuel market, must act in this regard. As such, our analysis, the analysis of the Ministry of Finance, has been transmitted to the Government. I am convinced that a decision will be made in this regard in the coming days,” Nazare said.

The minister also spoke about the measures already adopted to reduce the impact on the economy.

„From our point of view, we did not just do an analysis, we acted, the state aid scheme that was related to transporters was updated immediately, we updated it so that transporters would have an excise deduction of RON 0.85, so that the increased price would not be transferred immediately and this would have happened in the case of transporters. So, the Ministry of Finance, as early as last week, made a decision that is beneficial in this context, to continue to declare a crisis situation in the energy area, to monitor prices, to monitor much more strictly the way certain economic operators behave. The government must take some measures that are stated in ordinance 84 of 2022”, stated Alexandru Nazare.