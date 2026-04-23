Finance Minister: Budget deficit fell to 1% of GDP in the first three months of 2026

Romania’s budget deficit fell to 22 billion lei in the first quarter of 2026, equivalent to 1% of GDP, compared to approximately 44 billion lei and 2.3% of GDP in the same period last year, Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced on Thursday.

He emphasized that this trend reflects a significant adjustment in public finances and a reduction in budgetary imbalances.

“The state is spending more responsibly—we have narrowed the gap between revenue and expenditure. This means fewer loans and, consequently, less pressure on taxes in the future. We have strengthened the confidence of investors and foreign markets to generate new jobs in Romania, as well as economic development and stability,” the minister wrote in a Facebook post.

Nazare noted that these results follow measures adopted alongside Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan as part of a fiscal consolidation program.

“These developments are not coincidental. Together with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, we have implemented a fiscal consolidation program that is producing concrete results. We have demonstrated that Romania’s commitments are not just promises, but actions,” Nazare added.

Given that Romania’s deficit stood at 9.3% of GDP in 2024, the authorities have set a goal of reducing it to below 3% by 2030.

“This is an all the more significant achievement given that Romania started with a deficit of 9.3% of GDP in 2024, which we have committed to reducing to below 3% by 2030. The fact that we are already seeing significant adjustments shows that the direction is correct and credible. But just as important as the results is how we achieve them: with stability,” explained the Minister of Finance.

“Political instability and abrupt changes in direction send a negative signal to markets and investors, which affects us all. Romania has gained significant trust in just 10 months—it is essential that we do not lose it,” the minister added.

For the end of 2026, the deficit target is 6.2% of GDP, and the priority remains “the country’s development, balance, and responsible management of public funds,” Minister Nazare concluded.