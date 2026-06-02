Liberals Call for Action in Parliament to Prevent Loss of PNRR Funds

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the National Liberal Party “calls for parliamentary responsibility from all parties and parliamentary groups to adopt the necessary legislation regarding the PNRR.”

The party notes that “Romania faces a very tight timeline to finalize the laws it has committed to under the PNRR. Failure to meet this timeline will result in penalties and the loss of funds for our country,” according to the statement.

“We have less than a month left in the current parliamentary session. A major mobilization is needed so that the nearly 50 necessary legislative acts can be voted on in Parliament,” the statement reads.

To avoid “a negative scenario for Romania, the PNL calls for parliamentary responsibility and prioritization to ensure the rapid adoption of all pending laws related to the PNRR. Given the legal impossibility of the current government adopting emergency ordinances, Liberal lawmakers are ready to submit the necessary legislative initiatives. An accelerated parliamentary procedure, agreed upon by a majority of lawmakers, can lead to the desired results,” according to the liberals.

The statement issued by the PNL concludes with the idea that the liberals are calling on “the PSD in particular to honor its promise to support and vote for all necessary legislation. In this way, Romania will not be penalized and will not lose PNRR funds.”