The PSD sets its conditions for the future government

The first resolution, titled “The Agreement on the Ten National Priorities,” proposes a government with a 24-month term, to be evaluated based on the fulfillment of ten objectives. The PSD maintains that the program must precede negotiations on positions and portfolios, and that each priority must have identified funding, a deadline, a responsible party, and a public indicator.

Among the ten priorities are the overhaul of the energy system and the utilization of resources, national security and the defense industry, reindustrialization and development financing, combating fraud and fiscal discipline, state reform, measures regarding labor and income, education and health, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and strategic investments, as well as strengthening Romania’s European and Euro-Atlantic orientation.

The document also provides for the possibility of other parties, parliamentary groups, and members of parliament joining the agreement, provided they fully accept the ten priorities, the integrity rules, and public evaluation. Unions, employers’ associations, local governments, and civic organizations could participate in the dialogue and monitoring mechanism.

The PSD Commits to Forming a Government Centered on the Party

The second resolution, titled “The Social Democratic Party’s Assumption of Governance Responsibilities,” explicitly states that the PSD commits to participating in the formation and support of a government.

The Social Democrats say that Romania urgently needs a legitimate government with full powers, capable of making decisions in the current economic and social context.

The PSD announces that it will support either the formation of a Social Democratic minority government or the formation of a political government built around the PSD, together with parties willing to participate in the government.

At the same time, the party states that it will not support any governing formula in which it does not participate.

The PSD also states that it is prepared to negotiate and build parliamentary majorities around its objectives and to engage in discussions with all democratic political forces in Parliament.

The PSD calls for a “Pact to Defend Romania’s Interests in the European Union”

The third resolution adopted in Sinaia is titled “Romania Before Party Interests. Internal political disputes must not be exported to Brussels to the detriment of the national interest.”

The PSD criticizes efforts to transfer internal political disputes to the European level and argues that these could jeopardize Romania’s access to European funds.

In the document, the PSD states that the leaders of the European People’s Party and Renew Europe—the European political families to which the PNL and USR, respectively, belong—have raised concerns with the European Commission regarding the integrity legislation adopted by the Romanian Parliament and have called into question the payment of 770 million euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The Social Democrats say that the debate on the rule of law, integrity, and the compliance of national legislation with European law is legitimate, but they reject the use of European institutions and political families as tools in internal political conflicts when the consequences may be borne by Romania and its citizens.

The PSD accuses the PNL of having voted in Parliament for a law that was subsequently called into question by its own European political family, and the USR of having turned an internal dispute into a European issue that could affect Romania’s access to PNRR funds.

In this context, the Social Democrats propose that democratic parties commit to the principle that no internal political dispute should be escalated to the European level in a manner that could harm Romania’s economic, financial, or strategic interests.

The PSD also proposes to the PNL, USR, and all pro-European parties a “Pact to Defend Romania’s Interests in the European Union.”

Among the proposed principles are that European funds allocated to Romania should not be used in internal political confrontations, that European political families should not be mobilized against the country’s financial and strategic interests, and that internal disagreements should be resolved through the democratic and constitutional mechanisms of the Romanian state.

The PSD also proposes cooperation among Romanian parties at the European level when issues such as European funds, economic development, security, accession to the eurozone, cohesion policy, agriculture, and Romania’s influence in the European Union are at stake.

Finally, the Social Democrats argue that Romania needs “more influence in Brussels, not more conflicts exported to Brussels,” and call on the parties to ensure that, from now on, internal political competition is not externalized in a way that could harm Romania’s interests.