Nicușor Dan’s Message Following the Death of King Harald V

Romanian President Nicușor Dan issued a message of condolence on Friday following the death of King Harald V of Norway at the age of 89. The Romanian head of state extended his condolences to the new King Haakon, Queen Sonja, the royal family, and the Norwegian people.

The message was posted by Nicușor Dan on Platform X shortly after the Norwegian monarch’s death was announced.

Nicușor Dan: “I received the news with deep sadness”

The President of Romania stated that he received the news of King Harald V’s death “with deep sadness.” “I extend my sincere condolences, including on behalf of the Romanian people, to His Majesty King Haakon, Queen Sonja, the entire royal family, and the people of Norway, and I share in their grief,” Nicușor Dan said.

The Romanian head of state thus expressed his solidarity with the royal family and the Norwegian people during this time of mourning.

Harald V died at the age of 89

King Harald V died on Friday at the age of 89. The monarch had been on the Norwegian throne since 1991 and reigned for 35 years. Following his death, the throne is assumed by his son, Haakon, to whom Nicușor Dan addressed a message using the title “His Majesty King Haakon.”

Harald V was regarded as one of the figures who contributed to the modernization of the Norwegian monarchy and enjoyed high popularity among the population.

In recent years, the king had scaled back his public activities due to health issues.

Harald V leaves behind a reign that spanned more than three decades of political and social transformation in Norway. Queen Sonja, to whom he was married for nearly six decades, and the other members of the royal family were by the king’s side in the days leading up to his death.