SAFE loans, repaid in 45 years. Romania has a 10-year grace period

The Ministry of Finance presented the financing conditions on Thursday, with the announcement of the provision of pre-financing of approximately 2.5 billion euros from the SAFE loan to Romania. Thus, after the 10-year grace period, the repayment of each tranche will be made in equal annual installments until the final maturity.

Romania benefits from the funds attracted by the European Commission from the markets, the loan costs being those borne by the Commission for the financing of the SAFE instrument, according to the European methodology. The amounts can be accessed until December 31, 2030.

The funding is not provided in full upfront. The money is made available in tranches, and access to it is conditional on the achievement of milestones associated with the projects and procurements included in Romania’s European Defence Industry Investment Plan.