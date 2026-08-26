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The USR proposes new amendments to the Integrity Law. Marinescu: The USR’s dark comedy soap opera

The scandal over the Integrity Law continues in Parliament. Radu Marinescu criticizes the USR’s moves regarding the new amendments submitted and says they would lead to “Fritz’s rescue.” On Wednesday, the USR proposed amendments to an integrity law before the committees of the Chamber of Deputies.
The USR proposes new amendments to the Integrity Law. Marinescu: The USR’s dark comedy soap opera
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
26 aug. 2026, 13:25, English
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Radu Marinescu harshly criticizes the new amendments proposed by the USR in the Chamber of Deputies’ Legal Committee. The former Minister of Justice says their goal is to save Dominic Fritz from losing his term as mayor of Timișoara, after he was definitively convicted of a conflict of interest.

“Today, in the Chamber of Deputies, they tried to introduce ‘out of thin air’ their own ‘Fritz amendment’ that would allow the mayor to retain his term. That is, to amend Integrity Law 176/2010, but within the framework of another legislative act currently under debate in the Chamber, even though the Integrity Law has already been amended by the Chamber of Deputies and is now before the Senate,” Radu Marinescu stated in a Facebook post.

The former Minister of Justice says that the amendment proposed Wednesday by the USR contradicts the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

“Contrary to the rulings of the Constitutional Court and the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the amendment stipulated that if a person assumed a mandate or office after the one in which they committed the integrity violation, they would be exempt from punishment and retain their position without issue. Termination of office in the event of an integrity violation would NO LONGER apply to any office held (as is currently the case), but ONLY to the one in which the violation was committed, if that office is still held,” asserts the former PSD minister.

The first Fritz amendment—the one in the Integrity Law adopted by the legislature in early August—was declared constitutional. It was a PSD initiative and provided for the immediate removal from office of all public officials who had been definitively convicted of incompatibility or conflict of interest, even prior to the law’s promulgation.

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