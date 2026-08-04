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PNL: “The PSD’s amendment to the Integrity Law aims to target a specific individual”

The PNL accuses the PSD of using the amendment to the Integrity Law to “target a specific individual” and warns that it jeopardizes 770 million euros from the PNRR. The bill, adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, entered Senate debate on Tuesday.
PNL: “The PSD’s amendment to the Integrity Law aims to target a specific individual”
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 aug. 2026, 13:13, English
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In the PNL’s view, the adopted version of the law represents yet another instance in which the PSD is attempting to push through “tailor-made laws.”

“Emergency Ordinance 13 was about saving one man. The PSD’s amendment to the Integrity Law is about eliminating a person,” said PNL spokesperson Ionel Bogdan on Tuesday. The PNL representative argues that “a tailor-made law is no longer a law,” but rather “an abuse of power,” accusing the PSD of seeking to protect party interests at the expense of the national interest.

The bill to reform the National Integrity Agency (ANI) was adopted on Monday by the Chamber of Deputies, with 184 votes “in favor,” two votes “against,” and 16 abstentions.

On Tuesday, the bill is set to be reviewed by the Senate’s specialized committees, and a debate and vote in the plenary session are scheduled for Wednesday, with the Senate serving as the deciding chamber in this case.

The law is one of the milestones set out in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, and authorities aim to have it adopted and published in the Official Gazette by August 31 to secure the European funds allocated under the PNRR.

The PNL argues that the amendments adopted on Monday could result in the loss of 770 million euros, while supporters of the amendments—PSD and AUR lawmakers—claim that they aim to strengthen integrity rules in public office. The Liberals accuse the amendments to the Integrity Law—supported by the PSD, AUR, and SOS—of turning the legislation into a “profoundly unconstitutional” act. The PNL warns that Romania could lose 770 million euros from the PNRR.

“Today, AUR and SOS deputies joined in this abuse by voting for amendments that turn the Integrity Law into a profoundly unconstitutional act. They did so with full knowledge of the facts, knowing that Romania risks losing 770 million euros from the PNRR,” said PNL spokesperson Ionel Bogdan.

One of the amendments to the bill stipulates that individuals for whom a definitive finding of incompatibility or conflict of interest has been established may lose their position or mandate within 30 days of the new law taking effect. The rule would apply even to cases where such situations were identified prior to the adoption of the legislation.

The other provision extends the obligation to file declarations of assets and interests to spouses and persons in relationships similar to those between spouses and public officials.

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