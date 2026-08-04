Romanian firefighters saved homes and a monastery from wildfires in Greece

Romanian firefighters on a mission in Greece as part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism responded on Monday evening in the area of Loumpa, in the Attica region, to extinguish a wildfire and forest fire that was spreading over a large area.

The operation continued throughout the night. The crews worked to extinguish the remaining active hotspots, eliminate the risk of the fire reigniting, and prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring areas.

According to the IGSU, the main objective of the mission was to halt the fire’s advance along its path of propagation, as the fire threatened several homes and a monastery. Thanks to the intervention of the Romanian crews, the flames did not reach the endangered sites, and both the homes in the area and the place of worship were protected.

The mission took place under difficult conditions due to limited access for fire trucks to the response area and the presence of high-voltage power lines, which required constant adjustments to the response strategy and additional safety measures for the firefighters.

Throughout the operation, Romanian firefighters worked alongside Greek authorities to limit the effects of the fire and protect the threatened sites.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, at the request of the Greek authorities, the Romanian unit remained pre-positioned in the same sector to continuously monitor the area and respond rapidly in the event that any hot spots reignite.

Romanian forces remain on standby and are prepared to intervene depending on how the situation develops and on the requests of the Greek authorities.