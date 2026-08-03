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ANI: 122 people subject to a three-year ban for conflict of interest or incompatibility

The National Integrity Agency (ANI) announced that it is currently monitoring 122 individuals subject to a three-year ban on holding certain positions, a sanction imposed on those definitively found to be in a conflict of interest or incompatibility.
ANI: 122 people subject to a three-year ban for conflict of interest or incompatibility
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 aug. 2026, 14:09, English
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According to ANI, these cases represent approximately 35% of all active bans currently under monitoring, and 75% of the individuals in question were found to be in a conflict of interest while holding elected office.

ANI specifies that, of the 122 cases, 25 became final because the assessment report was not contested, 14 because no appeal was filed against the Court of Appeals’ decision, and the remainder due to final rulings handed down by the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

Regarding the sanctions imposed, ANI notes that for nine individuals, no measures were ordered or they were overturned in court. In the other cases, the sanctions consisted of a reduction in salary or allowance by percentages ranging from 5% to 20%, for periods of between one and six months.

According to data presented by ANI, 47 of the individuals subject to disqualification continue to hold positions for which they are required to file declarations of assets and interests. Of these, 22 were found to have a conflict of interest while holding an elected office and continue to hold such an office, while another 22, found to have a conflict of interest while holding a public office, continue to hold public offices.

ANI emphasizes that its records include only those individuals for whom the assessment reports have become final either because they were not contested or because of final court rulings. Cases still within the appeal period or pending before the courts are not included.

In the same press release, ANI advocates for the need to strengthen integrity legislation so that violations of conflict-of-interest rules are not treated merely as a financial penalty but serve as a stronger preventive and deterrent measure.

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