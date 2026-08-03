Prima pagină » English » Grindeanu asks Bolojan to negotiate a delay in the closure of coal-fired power plants

Grindeanu asks Bolojan to negotiate a delay in the closure of coal-fired power plants

On Monday, PSD President Sorin Grindeanu asked Acting Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to travel urgently to Brussels to negotiate a delay of the August 31 deadline for the closure of coal-fired power plants.
Grindeanu asks Bolojan to negotiate a delay in the closure of coal-fired power plants
Foto: Emanuel Titus Iliesi/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 aug. 2026, 14:04, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

“Romania will not shut down any more power generation capacity until we have something to replace it with,” Grindeanu stated. The PSD leader specified that the bill will be introduced during Parliament’s extraordinary session.

Grindeanu maintains that the measure would add approximately 700 MW to the National Energy System.

At the same time, he called on interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to negotiate with European officials to postpone the deadline set for shutting down coal-fired power plants.

“I am publicly asking the dismissed Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to go to Brussels immediately and negotiate a postponement of the August 31 deadline for shutting down coal-fired power plants.”

The Social Democratic leader stated that closing new production capacity before bringing other facilities online would have serious economic consequences.

“We are submitting this bill to the Senate today, and it makes a simple point: We will not shut down any capacity unless something is put in its place. You cannot leave Romania without even more electricity.”

Grindeanu warned that “we cannot simply import energy and line the pockets of a few. Any failure to act in this regard amounts to complicity in the premeditated destruction of Romania. We are already in a recession, and the economy cannot afford to shut down production capacity and stall major industrial consumers.”

“From our economic standpoint, it’s economic suicide when you have the solution to reopen these idled facilities. (…) It’s possible—especially in the Jiu Valley, Gorj, and Hunedoara—to reopen these facilities, some of which were shut down in April of this year,” Grindeanu added.

Recomandarea video

Diana Șoșoacă a pierdut, la Tribunalul UE, procesul prin care cerea suspendarea deciziei Parlamentului European de ridicare a imunității sale
G4Media
Emma Răducanu și „cea mai bună resetare din toate timpurile” » În ce destinație de lux din Europa își petrece vacanța
GSP.ro
Metrorex, cel mai mare consumator de energie din București, ar putea intra într-o situație fără precedent. Numărul de trenuri ar putea fi redus, pe fondul crizei energetice. „Important este să se facă economie după ora 19”
Gandul
Cel mai controversat cuplu și-a mai dat o șansă: s-au împăcat! Primele imagini
Cancan
FOTO. Andreea Bălan, apariție îndrăzneață cu bustul la vedere: „O fată din anii ’90 știa că valoarea ei nu se măsoară în like-uri”
Prosport
Dunărea seacă într-un ritm alert, ca în 1985. Record negativ de 1.400 mc/s, de neegalat de peste 40 de ani
Libertatea
Nu mânca niciodată acest aliment dacă observi acest detaliu! Un neurolog spune că poate ascunde o toxină extrem de periculoasă
CSID
Cât costă să încarci instalația de AER CONDIȚIONAT a mașinii în 2026?
Promotor
Ministerul Muncii a publicat proiectul legii salarizării: ce salarii cresc și ce salarii rămân la fel
Economedia