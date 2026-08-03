Grindeanu asks Bolojan to negotiate a delay in the closure of coal-fired power plants

“Romania will not shut down any more power generation capacity until we have something to replace it with,” Grindeanu stated. The PSD leader specified that the bill will be introduced during Parliament’s extraordinary session.

Grindeanu maintains that the measure would add approximately 700 MW to the National Energy System.

At the same time, he called on interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to negotiate with European officials to postpone the deadline set for shutting down coal-fired power plants.

“I am publicly asking the dismissed Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to go to Brussels immediately and negotiate a postponement of the August 31 deadline for shutting down coal-fired power plants.”

The Social Democratic leader stated that closing new production capacity before bringing other facilities online would have serious economic consequences.

“We are submitting this bill to the Senate today, and it makes a simple point: We will not shut down any capacity unless something is put in its place. You cannot leave Romania without even more electricity.”

Grindeanu warned that “we cannot simply import energy and line the pockets of a few. Any failure to act in this regard amounts to complicity in the premeditated destruction of Romania. We are already in a recession, and the economy cannot afford to shut down production capacity and stall major industrial consumers.”

“From our economic standpoint, it’s economic suicide when you have the solution to reopen these idled facilities. (…) It’s possible—especially in the Jiu Valley, Gorj, and Hunedoara—to reopen these facilities, some of which were shut down in April of this year,” Grindeanu added.