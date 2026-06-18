Prima pagină » English » PSD President Sorin Grindeanu has accused Ilie Bolojan of lying to Romanian President

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu has accused Ilie Bolojan of lying to Romanian President

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu has accused Ilie Bolojan of lying to Romanian President Nicușor Dan during negotiations to form a technocratic government.
PSD President Sorin Grindeanu has accused Ilie Bolojan of lying to Romanian President
Andreea Tobias
18 iun. 2026, 15:52, English
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Grindeanu stated, “Regardless of who holds the office of President of Romania or who the leaders of the PSD, PNL, UDMR, or AUR are, there must be respect for the position of the President of Romania.”

Grindeanu claimed that Bolojan initially supported the idea of a technocratic government but later imposed new conditions. “After three days, he said, ‘I will join this government, but there shouldn’t be any proxies or individuals close to the PSD.’ Then, three days later, he indicated, ‘We will participate and vote, but there shouldn’t be any secretaries of state or prefects.’ Everyone had agreed to the initial arrangement. Then, he went to his party, held a meeting, and declared that they would not support the government because it was not political,” Grindeanu explained.

He emphasized that he was aware of the discussions because he participated in them. “I know this because I was at those discussions, and others are aware of them too. It is up to Ilie Bolojan to determine how he chooses to engage with the President of Romania,” Grindeanu clarified.

“He lied to the President and repeatedly returned with different scenarios and demands, which, interestingly enough, were met each time. This is why we find ourselves in this situation; it is a consequence of these developments,” added Sorin Grindeanu.

Grindeanu’s remarks followed a statement by Eugen Tomac, who asserted that the leaders of the PSD and PNL initially expressed a willingness to consider a technocratic government but that Bolojan later changed his stance. “Clearly, Mr. Bolojan’s insincerity with the president has led us to this impasse,” Tomac stated.

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