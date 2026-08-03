Senator indicted for driving with a suspended license. The case has reached the High Court

According to a press release from the General Prosecutor’s Office, the offense was allegedly committed on the night of November 7, 2025, around 11:57 p.m., in the city of Zalău.

Investigators claim that the senator was driving a car even though his license had been suspended. Traffic police officers from the Sălaj County Police Inspectorate signaled him to stop at the intersection of Andrei Mureșanu and Cloșca streets, but the driver failed to comply.

According to prosecutors, the police pursued the car for several hundred meters to a parking lot near the Casa Armatei, where the driver was intercepted and identified.

The indictment was submitted to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the court with jurisdiction to hear the case, given the defendant’s status as a senator.

Judicial sources indicate that the defendant is Senator POT, Ciprian Paul Pintea.