Miruță: The water level at the Cernavodă Power Plant has risen by 2 cm

“Good news: at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, the water level has risen by 2 cm compared to yesterday. Considering that the forecast indicated a drop of 2 cm, we can say that yesterday’s operation (editor’s note: Monday) resulted in a net gain of at least 4 cm. Congratulations to ANAR for the solution,” Miruță posted on Facebook.

In addition, Apele Române announced that the Danube’s water level rose by approximately 2 centimeters overnight from Monday to Tuesday, following a slight stabilization recorded the previous day. The agency noted that operations to load the barges are continuing on-site on Tuesday.

The forecast from the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management continues to indicate a natural drop in the Danube’s water level of 2–3 centimeters per day until August 9, when it is expected to reach -233 centimeters. The institute notes that “in 6 days, it would have dropped by 15 cm.”

The ultimate goal is to divert part of the Danube’s flow from the Bala branch to the Old Danube, specifically to raise the Danube’s water levels by up to 10–12 cm.

On Monday, the Ministry of National Defense announced the successful completion of a controlled detonation of a rock formation on the Bala Branch, carried out to increase the flow rate in the Old Danube and ensure the water supply to the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

Over 100 military personnel and 16 pieces of equipment participated in the operation.

Miruță stated that the operation was essential to prevent the plant from shutting down due to the declining flow of the Danube and that every additional day of operation represents a significant gain for the energy system and from an economic standpoint.