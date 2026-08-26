Alert in Olimp after a drone was spotted. The area was cordoned off qithin a 500-meter radius

The perimeter was cordoned off and isolated within a radius of approximately 500 meters so that investigations could be conducted safely, according to ZiuadeConstanta.

Authorities are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances under which the drone was spotted.

“The situation is under control; official updates will follow shortly. We do not yet have all the details from the teams on the ground. What is certain is that this is a standard procedure, and since they are already digging near the site, it is clear that the operation is underway. We will provide concrete information as it becomes available,” Minister of National Defense Radu Miruță told the daily newspaper ZIUA de Constanța.

Regarding the procedure for detonating the drone, the acting minister told MEDIAFAX that he had not received any notification. “I haven’t received any notification that it happened. The SRI bomb squad is on the scene. That means either I haven’t been notified, or it hasn’t been detonated,” said Miruță.

“I saw it this morning; I was informed this morning when they found it. It’s a standard procedure carried out in coordination with the SRI and local authorities. I don’t know what the current situation is, as I haven’t been following it,” Acting Defense Minister Radu Miruță told MEDIAFAX.

Ministry of National Defense (MApN) spokesperson Daniel Nistor confirmed the detonation of the drone in the resort town of Olimp, but said that the MApN was not called upon for this operation.

“The military did not participate in the operation. The SRI carried out the detonation. (The Ministry of National Defense—ed.) was not called upon for this operation. That is why we did not issue a statement,” Nistor told MEDIAFAX.