Florin Manole challenges Bolojan on the Salary Law: „Let him show the PSD amendments urgently”

Manole claims that the draft law was not „kept in a drawer”, as allegedly stated, and that the document was sent to the prime minister and deputy prime ministers on April 24, following an agreement with Ilie Bolojan.

„The law I left was not in any drawer. It was with Ilie Bolojan, on April 24, at 11:25 am,” the former minister declared in a press conference.

According to Manole, in the period before the project was submitted, two technical meetings were held at the Victoria Palace regarding the PNRR milestones, including the salary law. He states that a political discussion between the deputy prime ministers was also planned, but this never took place.

Manole disputes accusations regarding PSD amendments

The former minister also disputed the claim that the PSD amendments would have increased the impact of the law from 8 to 12 billion lei.

” Last night, Prime Minister Bolojan said that the Social Democratic Party made a series of populist and unsupported amendments from 8 to 12 billion. 10 minutes later, the interim Minister of Labor, Mr. Dragoș Pîslaru, also posted a different opinion on this subject , namely that he brought the impact to 12 billion. Certainly, one of them is lying shamelessly. And this is Ilie Bolojan,” said Manole.

Manole asks the interim prime minister to publicly present, „today, tomorrow, urgently”, the amendments that he claims have generated the increased impact.

„That’s why I publicly challenge him to present to the public opinion today, tomorrow, as a matter of urgency, what are the amendments that the Social Democratic Party made from the first public version of the law, which had an impact of 8 billion, to the second public version of the law, with an impact of 12 billion? (…) Because they don’t exist,” Manole said.

President Nicușor Dan’s announcement about the salary law

President Nicușor Dan announced on Wednesday that PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR failed to reach a consensus on the Salary Law, despite negotiations held in recent months under the mediation of the Presidential Administration. „It should also be noted that the parties respected their commitment not to submit a separate draft law to Parliament, jointly assuming, according to the political agreement, the loss of the 770 million euros related to this PNRR milestone,” the head of state declared.