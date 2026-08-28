„The Magic of AUR”: Buzoianu claims that the AUR party „votes for nothing in the judiciary to change”

In a post uploaded to Facebook on Friday, Diana Buzoianu wrote about „the magic of AUR, which lies that it is anti-system and then votes so that nothing in the judiciary changes.”

According to the minister, at the moment „in the legal committee in Parliament, justice reform projects with the votes of AUR and PSD are being put on the conveyor belt.”

What reforms will not be voted on by the PSD?

Diana Buzoianu specifies that PSD will vote against reforms initiated by USR.

„PSD has put on the agenda the justice reform package initiated by USR and is voting against it. They will vote, for example, against the USR project that demands that the secondments and delegations of judges be made much more objectively so that after years of trials from scratch are not resumed. As was the case with the gift recently given to Negoiță by the Bucharest Court of Appeal,” she wrote.

On the other hand, the interim Minister of the Environment says that AUR will abstain from the vote.

„AUR is opposing. They will abstain from voting on everything. They have already done this on the first projects in the package. It’s just that they don’t know exactly what they should vote for, the poor AUR people, for example, on a bill that requires judges to no longer be seconded/delegated without clear explanations, thus resuming from 0 trials that have been pending for years with damages of billions or corruption crimes at the highest level,” she continues.

However, Buzoianu states that AUR is based on the fact that people do not know that the abstention vote is calculated as a vote for the rejection report, not for the approval report.

„In committees, the abstention vote is counted as a vote for the rejection report, not for the approval report. It’s just that AUR relies on the fact that people don’t know these details and leave committees convinced that no one saw them kiss the PSD ring and sell out justice (what exactly should they say).”

Buzoianu: „AUR and PSD planned to reject projects today”

„This is how AUR and PSD planned to reject projects today that demanded, among other things:

– Clear regulation by law of the rules regarding the formation and modification of judicial panels and the limitation of delegations or secondments that may affect the stability of the panels.

– Protecting whistleblowers in the judicial system

– Election of court presidents by court judges

– Conduct an independent audit to verify how the random case allocation system works.

– Eliminating the possibility for chief prosecutors to invalidate en bloc the acts of subordinate prosecutors, in order to prevent influencing the course of criminal cases,” she claims.

Buzoianu says that AUR does not have the courage to assume its vote.