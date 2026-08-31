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Grindeanu says he is ready to take on the role of prime minister

Sorin Grindeanu said Monday that he is ready to take on the role of prime minister, following the PSD council meeting in Sinaia, where the party leadership voted on the priorities it wants the future government to pursue. The PSD president also added that he already has experience as prime minister.
Grindeanu says he is ready to take on the role of prime minister
Președintele PSD, Sorin Grindeanu. Sursa foto: Alexandru Nechez/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
31 aug. 2026, 15:13, English
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Sorin Grindeanu, the PSD president, stated Monday upon leaving the PSD meeting that he is ready to assume the role of prime minister, adding that he already has the necessary experience. The party’s political council voted on the PSD’s priorities for the future government, which it will advocate for in negotiations regarding the future government.

“The PSD’s proposal for the position of prime minister was made three months ago. Nothing has changed. We don’t change our decisions based on which way the wind blows. Obviously, I’m willing to take on the role of prime minister. However, I remind you that it is the president who makes the appointment,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

The PSD president says he will support only two options: a single-party PSD government or a government “centered around the PSD.” In fact, the leader also said he will not vote for a government in which the PSD is not a member.

“What we, the Social Democratic Party, have established today is the political framework within which the PSD will support the future government, and the options are either a PSD minority government or a government centered around the PSD. Unlike others who confuse the government with a city hall, I know what it means to be prime minister. I experienced it during those six months,” the party leader added.

Sorin Grindeanu stated that he currently does not have the votes necessary to form a PSD government. The Social Democratic leader said that the only support he has in Parliament consists of the 187 votes—the same number that Adrian Veștea managed to secure—which are insufficient to form a government with full powers.

Negotiations regarding the future government are set to take place at the Cotroceni Palace in the coming days, involving all pro-Western political parties.

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