PSD mocks USR following Clotilde Armand’s conviction

The Social Democratic Party accused the Save Romania Union of applying a double standard regarding the justice system and its own members who have been convicted.

“Now it’s official! We have a new breed of criminals: ‘The “good” criminals in the USR.’ Only criminals from other parties are bad and must ‘step aside’ from politics. Only those convicted from other parties must leave so as not to tarnish the integrity of the political class. And only in the case of the ‘bad’ criminals is the justice system good and fair, and court decisions must not be commented on!” the party led by Sorin Grindeanu posted on Facebook.

The Social Democrats argue that USR leaders are portrayed as victims of “captured justice.”

“The USR members with criminal records are ‘good.’ So are those convicted of conflicts of interest. They, the poor things, are victims of ‘captured justice’ and politicized institutions! In their cases, court rulings are abusive, unjust, and unconstitutional,” continues the message published by the PSD.

They also mocked the USR’s slogan and initiative, “No Convicted Criminals in Public Office.” “However, the ‘good’ convicted criminals and those convicted of conflicts of interest in the USR are holding their ground and fighting for democracy! So they must be at the top of the USR’s electoral lists and hold public office! The USR’s slogan remains in effect, but with an addition: ‘No criminals in public office! Except for those in the USR,’ the PSD concluded.

The reaction comes in the wake of the trial court’s ruling, in which the former mayor of Sector 1 was sentenced to one year in prison for repeatedly using his office to favor certain individuals.

The court imposed an additional penalty of a three-year ban on holding elected office and ordered the confiscation of 18,720 lei from Clotilde Armand.