The PNL and USR are boycotting parliamentary proceedings in the Chamber of Deputies

The PNL and USR leaders accuse the PSD, AUR, and SOS of violating the Chamber of Deputies’ rules and certain decisions of the Constitutional Court.

“Today we will stage a protest against the PSD-AUR-SOS governing alliance, in response to the abuses they began some time ago and have carried out in recent days,” said Gabriel Andronache.

The leader of the PNL deputies cited Constitutional Court Decision No. 1,490/2010, according to which the authority to negotiate and renegotiate positions on the Standing Bureau rests with the leaders of the parliamentary groups.

“There is even a Constitutional Court decision showing that the way they behaved yesterday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies—in an abusive manner, by voting on an amendment that had not been discussed by the group leaders, nor negotiated or renegotiated by them—is clearly abusive behavior,” Andronache stated.

He argued that the situation represents “the beginning or the first signs of the establishment of an authoritarian mode of governing the Romanian state.”

“That is why we will boycott all parliamentary activities today, with the exception of group activities. We will not be present at the Chamber of Deputies session, we will not be present for the final vote, we will not be present at today’s committee meetings, nor at the meeting of the Standing Bureau, nor at the meeting of the Leaders’ Committee,” the leader of the PNL deputies stated.

For her part, the leader of the USR deputies, Diana Stoica, stated that more than 120 days have passed since the PSD and AUR “toppled the Bolojan government” and accused the two parties of acting in concert in Parliament.

“It has been more than 120 days since the PSD and AUR toppled the Bolojan government. That was the beginning of this farce, which we saw yesterday become official in the plenary session of Parliament, in violation of the Constitution and in violation of the rules of procedure. To top it all off, the PSD and the extremists also benefited from the votes of the UDMR and the minority groups in this abuse,” Stoica said.

She argued that while the PNL and USR ministers “are fighting to improve the lives of Romanians,” the PSD and AUR “are only committing abuses” and “violating the rule of law.”

Diana Stoica also criticized the way in which several bills on the judiciary, initiated by the USR, were discussed in the Legal Affairs Committee. According to her, the committee meeting was convened less than 24 hours in advance, and the bills were rejected.

“We will not condone this mess, this abuse, this flagrant violation of the Constitution and the rules of the Chamber of Deputies,” she added.