Prima pagină » English » Scandal in the European Parliament over the Integrity Law. Grindeanu: USR is betraying its country

Scandal in the European Parliament over the Integrity Law. Grindeanu: USR is betraying its country

A scandal between the PSD and the USR erupted in the European Parliament following the adoption of the Integrity Law. Sorin Grindeanu accuses the USR of voting for a resolution that allegedly jeopardized respect for the rule of law in Romania.
Scandal in the European Parliament over the Integrity Law. Grindeanu: USR is betraying its country
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
03 sept. 2026, 15:17, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

Sorin Grindeanu harshly criticizes the USR after it, according to him, cast a vote in the European Parliament that would have endangered the values of the rule of law in Romania. The PSD president says that the Renew Group, of which USR MEPs are members, voted for a risky resolution, which did not pass, however, because the rest of the European Parliament opposed it.

“The Renew Group, of which the USR is a member, attempted to push through a resolution in the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee that would call into question respect for the rule of law in Romania. This resolution could have reached the European Parliament’s plenary session if the voice of reason had not prevailed in the end,” Sorin Grindeanu stated in a Facebook post.

Previously, the issue of the ANI reform was also raised in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE). Oana Țoiu and Ilie Bolojan themselves asked the European Commission whether the Integrity Law, in its adopted form, is in line with the reform outlined in the PNRR.

Sorin Grindeanu now says that the USR, through the Renew group’s vote, prioritized party interests over those of Romania and harshly criticizes the party’s MEPs.

“Fritz is not Romania! He is just a politician convicted by a final court ruling. The USR is not Romania! They are just a pack of reckless traitors who sacrifice Romania’s interests and European funds to cling to their seats. Using the country’s image as a bargaining chip to exert internal pressure is the ultimate proof of a lack of backbone—something Romanians will be able to punish at the polls!” the PSD leader added.

The Integrity Law went into effect within the deadline set for meeting the PNRR milestone, and following an amendment proposed by the Social Democrats, USR leader Dominic Fritz is set to lose his term as mayor of Timișoara.

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV Cale liberă pentru limitarea numărului de mandate ale șefilor de la SRI, SIE, SPP. Nicoleta Pauliuc, care a blocat proiectul, a fost schimbată
G4Media
Martor la episodul ȘOCANT din vestiarul FCSB: „I-a dat un pumn lui Tănase! N-am fost de acord cu ce s-a întâmplat după”
GSP.ro
Mirabela Grădinaru, discurs despre protejarea copiilor în mediul digital, la o conferință internațională la care a participat și Maia Sandu
Gandul
495 lei amendă pentru toți șoferii români care pleacă la drum noaptea, fără a verifica acest detaliu aparent banal
Cancan
Fiica lui Gigi Becali, învinsă în instanță! După șase amânări, judecătorii au dat verdictul
Prosport
Bullyingul s-a oprit, efectele au rămas. Povestea unei tinere la aproape un deceniu de la experiențele care au marcat-o
Libertatea
Cât încasează lunar fostul edil al Capitalei. Oana Lis, copleșită de cheltuielile medicale uriașe și problemele de sănătate ale soțului ei
CSID
Ești oprit în trafic pentru că ai fi lovit un pieton? S-ar putea să fii victima unei înșelătorii
Promotor
ANALIZĂ | Cele mai profitabile companii din energia electrică
Economedia