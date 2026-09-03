Scandal in the European Parliament over the Integrity Law. Grindeanu: USR is betraying its country

Sorin Grindeanu harshly criticizes the USR after it, according to him, cast a vote in the European Parliament that would have endangered the values of the rule of law in Romania. The PSD president says that the Renew Group, of which USR MEPs are members, voted for a risky resolution, which did not pass, however, because the rest of the European Parliament opposed it.

“The Renew Group, of which the USR is a member, attempted to push through a resolution in the European Parliament’s LIBE Committee that would call into question respect for the rule of law in Romania. This resolution could have reached the European Parliament’s plenary session if the voice of reason had not prevailed in the end,” Sorin Grindeanu stated in a Facebook post.

Previously, the issue of the ANI reform was also raised in the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE). Oana Țoiu and Ilie Bolojan themselves asked the European Commission whether the Integrity Law, in its adopted form, is in line with the reform outlined in the PNRR.

Sorin Grindeanu now says that the USR, through the Renew group’s vote, prioritized party interests over those of Romania and harshly criticizes the party’s MEPs.

“Fritz is not Romania! He is just a politician convicted by a final court ruling. The USR is not Romania! They are just a pack of reckless traitors who sacrifice Romania’s interests and European funds to cling to their seats. Using the country’s image as a bargaining chip to exert internal pressure is the ultimate proof of a lack of backbone—something Romanians will be able to punish at the polls!” the PSD leader added.

The Integrity Law went into effect within the deadline set for meeting the PNRR milestone, and following an amendment proposed by the Social Democrats, USR leader Dominic Fritz is set to lose his term as mayor of Timișoara.