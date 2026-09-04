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Grindeanu: The PSD is prepared to build a majority to pass a PSD government

Sorin Grindeanu, president of the PSD, says the Social Democrats are prepared to build a majority to secure Parliament’s approval for a PSD government.
Grindeanu: The PSD is prepared to build a majority to pass a PSD government
Sursa foto: Alexandru Nechez/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 sept. 2026, 15:18, English
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Sorin Grindeanu, the PSD president, said Friday that the party he leads is ready to build a majority to form a government in which it would participate. The announcement comes after the Social Democratic leadership decided earlier this week, during a council meeting held in Sinaia, that it wants to take over the government.

“While the PNL and USR are trying to prove that the PSD does not have the 233 votes, Romania has a much bigger problem: the lack of a clear vision that is wearing down the entire society. The PSD has put forward a solution, presented its priorities, and is ready to build the majority needed to govern,” Sorin Grindeanu stated in a Facebook post.

Sorin Grindeanu harshly criticized the Bolojan government, which has been acting in an interim capacity for more than three months, saying that the measures it has adopted have reduced the population’s purchasing power.

“We should be discussing this economic and social crisis today. Not how many votes one party or another is missing, but how much more time Romania can afford to lose. […] The economy isn’t waiting for the parties to finish their calculations. Every day without a government with full powers means more pressure on people, on businesses, and on an economy that urgently needs direction and solutions—not just cuts,” the PSD leader added.

The Social Democrats now say they will not focus on political calculations, but rather on finding solutions to pull Romania out of the crisis, while awaiting a nomination from the president.

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