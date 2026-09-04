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Alert on the coast: Drone debris found on Neversea beach in Constanța

A piece of drone debris was found on Friday on Neversea Beach in Constanța. Authorities are working to determine the origin and nature of the object.
Alert on the coast: Drone debris found on Neversea beach in Constanța
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Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 sept. 2026, 15:22, English
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There is once again an alert on the Romanian coast after a drone fragment was discovered on Neversea Beach in Constanța.

The piece was reportedly discovered on Friday, September 4, 2026, and authorities are set to determine the exact origin and nature of the object, according to Ziua de Constanța.

According to local media reports, the fragment appears to be a drone wing washed ashore by the waves. No explosive payload was reportedly found.

The object was removed from the beach and will undergo specialized analysis to determine its exact origin and nature.

This incident comes amid a series of events in recent weeks in which several drone fragments have been washed ashore by the waves at various resorts along the Romanian coast.

In most cases, the objects discovered posed no danger to the public.

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