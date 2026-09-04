DIICOT case against the Tate brothers. Allegations of exploitation of a minor

According to investigators, one of the defendants allegedly recruited a 15-year-old girl and turned their relationship into a mechanism of control and exploitation that spanned nearly a decade. The case was referred to the Bucharest Tribunal via an indictment filed on August 31, 2026.

According to DIICOT, from 2012 through December 2021, one of the defendants, a 39-year-old man, allegedly took advantage of the vulnerability of a girl who was 15 years old at the time of her recruitment. Prosecutors allege that the man misled her, leading her to believe that he intended to build a relationship with her and that he had genuine feelings for her. The minor was then reportedly housed in a property in Luton, United Kingdom.

After gaining her trust, the man allegedly used threats of abandonment or replacing her with another girl to coerce her into following his instructions. Investigators describe a system based on constant control and surveillance, emotional blackmail, and physical abuse. According to the indictment, the girl was coerced into producing pornographic material and engaging in video chat activities on multiple platforms, and the proceeds were allegedly used for the defendant’s benefit.

DIICOT claims that the exploitation was not limited to the United Kingdom. During that period, the defendant allegedly transported the victim repeatedly between the United Kingdom and Romania. In Romania, she was reportedly housed at several locations in Ilfov County, including Voluntari, Tunari, and the Pipera area. According to investigators, the necessary logistics for continuing the video chat activities were also provided there. His 38-year-old brother is accused of having played a direct role in the exploitation scheme.

Prosecutors allege that he knew the victim’s age and how she had been recruited and that, between November 2014 and December 2021, he managed the video chat accounts, monitored the victim’s activity, and provided her with instructions on how to increase her earnings. He is also alleged to have handled the collection and management of funds, as well as the monitoring of the victim’s work schedule and the financial targets imposed on her. DIICOT alleges that he, too, resorted to physical abuse.

One of the most significant aspects of the case is the amount of money that prosecutors allege the Tate brothers obtained through the exploitation. According to DIICOT, the defendants allegedly obtained a total of $1,251,833.30, equivalent to approximately 80% of the revenue generated by the victim’s video chat activity. Investigators allege that the money derived from the exploitation was subsequently used to purchase several cars.

Between December 2023 and July 2024, the two allegedly purchased, registered, and titled four cars in the names of trusted individuals, with purchase prices of 1,249,924 lei, 1,099,924 lei, 649,924 lei, and 225,000 euros. The estimated total value of the four cars is approximately 825,000 euros.

In the indictment, prosecutors requested the special forfeiture of the four cars, as well as the equivalent of 1,251,833.30 dollars, which they allege was derived from the sexual exploitation of the victim. DIICOT also requested the extended forfeiture of other assets owned or possessed by the defendants and the imposition of a preventive seizure on them. In addition, prosecutors are seeking that the Tate brothers pay 122,168.51 lei, representing court costs advanced by the state.

The case file also contains another serious charge. According to DIICOT, between December 2020 and mid-2021, the 39-year-old defendant allegedly repeatedly engaged in sexual relations and acts with another minor victim, who was 15 years old. The incidents allegedly took place both at his residence and at another location in Ilfov County.

According to prosecutors, the investigation also revealed alleged attempts to influence individuals involved in the case. Between December 2023 and January 2024, the 39-year-old defendant allegedly attempted to persuade a victim not to make a statement or to give false testimony. DIICOT alleges that he promised 5,000 euros—of which he actually paid 2,500 euros—a cell phone, and legal assistance through his own attorneys.

Previously, in October 2023, the 38-year-old defendant allegedly attempted to influence a witness through acts deemed intimidating and by offering financial and material benefits. Prosecutors allege that he offered money for transportation and lodging in Bucharest, a cell phone, and legal assistance in an attempt to persuade the witness not to testify or to give false testimony.

The two defendants are charged, based on the roles assigned to each by prosecutors, with child trafficking, ongoing money laundering, sexual acts with a minor, and influencing testimony; and, respectively, with complicity in child trafficking, money laundering, and influencing testimony. The case has been referred to the Bucharest Tribunal, which is set to hear it.

DIICOT emphasizes that the referral to trial marks the conclusion of the criminal investigation and the submission of the indictment to the court. The Tate brothers are presumed innocent until a final judgment is rendered.