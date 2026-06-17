Andrew Tate summoned again by DIICOT. He faces serious charges

Andrew Tate appeared Wednesday morning at DIICOT headquarters, where he is being investigated by prosecutors for several serious crimes. According to MEDIAFAX sources, the charges include forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, and rape.

The influencer had also been summoned to DIICOT at the end of May, when it was announced that he was under criminal investigation for a new charge: incitement to hatred or discrimination. This stems from posts shared on social media in which he allegedly incited the public to hatred and discrimination against women.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold dual British and American citizenship, were indicted by DIICOT on June 20, 2023, on charges of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, rape, unauthorized access to a computer system, and assault or other acts of violence.

In December 2024, the courts dismissed the indictment, and the case was returned to DIICOT for a new criminal investigation.

Tate bothers will face new charges, sources said

Prosecutors are working to reconstruct the case files. The sources cited confirmed that the Tate brothers will face new charges.

Andrew Tate is an influencer with millions of followers on the X platform, where he advocates for men’s rights.

A self-proclaimed admirer of Donald Trump and a former professional kickboxer, born in the United States and living in Romania for several years, Tate came to the attention of the general public during his appearance on the show “Big Brother UK” in 2016.

On June 17, 2026, as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into the case, prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism—Central Unit ordered the expansion of the investigation to include the crimes of human trafficking and money laundering.

What did the investigation uncover?

According to DIICOT, the criminal investigation files revealed that a 39-year-old defendant (a British citizen), in the first half of 2017, taking advantage of a victim’s obvious vulnerability (lack of family support, pre-existing psychological trauma caused by the absence of a father figure, and lack of financial resources), by misleading her regarding his intention to establish a romantic relationship, recruited her for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Subsequently, through acts of psychological coercion (emotional blackmail), the defendant compelled her to engage in pornographic acts for the purpose of producing and distributing sexually explicit material, specifically to participate in video chat sessions on a specialized platform.

Furthermore, during the period of sexual exploitation, the defendant housed the victim at a location in Ilfov County and provided her with the necessary logistics to carry out the video chat activities.

Andrew Tate and his brother established their companies to allegedly conceal the illicit origin of the funds

The evidence presented also revealed that, between May 2018 and October 2022, the defendant, together with a co-defendant who was his relative, established two commercial companies—in which they served as partners and directors—for the purpose of concealing and disguising the illicit origin of the funds obtained from the crime of human trafficking, as well as for the purpose of integrating those funds into the ostensibly lawful economic circuit.

Subsequently, they transferred significant sums of money into the companies’ assets in the form of ostensible loans granted to the companies, made exclusively via bank transfers, totaling over 13,000,000 lei and 370,000 euros.

The Tate brothers allegedly bought land, buildings, cars, and services using illicit funds

The investigation revealed that, using these funds, the two defendants made purchases—through the companies’ bank accounts or their personal accounts—consisting of land, buildings, services, automobiles, and a four-story apartment building, with a total value of over 13 million lei and approximately 360, 000 euros. These assets became part of the companies’ assets but were used exclusively for the defendants’ personal benefit—specifically, to modernize and furnish their residence, as well as to purchase cars, services, and other goods for personal use—without any real connection to the companies’ stated business activities.

The judicial proceedings are being conducted in collaboration with police officers from the Ilfov Organized Crime Investigation Service.