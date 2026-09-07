Nicușor Dan: Parents think they know better than teachers how to educate children

President Nicușor Dan drew attention, on Monday, the first day of the 2026 – 2027 school year, to the relationship between parents and teachers, stating that, in many situations, parents end up believing that they know better than teachers how to educate children.

The statement was made during a visit to a school in Curcani, Călărași County, where the head of state spoke about the problems of the Romanian education system and the need for society to give greater importance to knowledge and teachers.

„We must say as directly as possible what the parents’ attitude towards school is. Because it does not exist, precisely because our society does not value the teacher as it should, the parent often has the idea that he knows better how to educate his child,” said Nicușor Dan.

Dan gives spending time on the phone as an example

The President gave as examples situations in which parents believe that they know better how the subject should be taught or what rules should be applied to children.

„How is it better for the teacher to teach the student, why is it good to spend 5 hours with his eyes on the phone and all that stuff,” said Nicușor Dan.

The head of state argued that these topics must be discussed in society „without passion” and emphasized that the status of teachers must be improved, including from a financial perspective.

Romanian education system lacks proper funding

Nicușor Dan also spoke about the financing problems of the education system, stating that education in Romania has not benefited, over the years, from the appropriate financing.

“A mistake we have been making for years is not valuing knowledge,” the president said, adding that there is a link between the level of knowledge and the prosperity of a society.

According to Nicușor Dan, the education system must become more attractive to those who choose a teaching career. He specified that, currently, this profession is chosen especially by people who feel that they have a vocation for education.

The president thanked the teachers who, in his opinion, “provide real education” for children and urged parents to be more open to the recommendations of teachers.

“Let us encourage parents to be open to what teachers tell them and encourage students to value school,” Nicușor Dan said.

He emphasized that school plays an essential role in the development of children and that what they learn is important for their later success and personal development.