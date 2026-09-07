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Romania seeks to unblock sheep and goat exports. Plan prepared for Brussels

Romania is taking steps in Brussels to resume sheep and goat exports, restricted after outbreaks of peste des petits ruminants and sheep and goat pox. Authorities have prepared an action plan to be officially presented to the European Commission.
Romania seeks to unblock sheep and goat exports. Plan prepared for Brussels
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Laura Buciu
07 sept. 2026, 14:51, English
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The interim Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tánczos Barna, and the President of the National Sanitary, Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Alexandru Bociu, met on Friday in Brussels with Francisco Reviriego Gordejo, Head of the Animal Health Unit within the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DG SANTE) of the European Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Monday.

The discussions focused on the conditions and steps that must be taken to resume sheep and goat exports from Romania.

The meeting analyzed the action plan developed by the ANSVSA and clarified the last aspects before the document was officially supported for approval.

The European Commission introduced restrictions on the transport and export of sheep and goats after the outbreaks of peste des petits ruminants and sheep and goat pox.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, since the introduction of the restrictions, the authorities have held consultations with farmers, organizations in the sector, ANSVSA and representatives of the European Commission to find solutions that would allow the resumption of exports.

„Concrete perspectives have been identified for unblocking exports. The short and medium-term action plan presented by ANSVSA was discussed and the last details were established before its official support for approval,” said Tánczos Barna.

The interim Minister of Agriculture stated that the technical discussions in Brussels aimed to finalize the plan and identify solutions that would allow the resumption of sheep and goat exports.

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