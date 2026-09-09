The unique case of a professor from Brașov: Some students accuse him of abuse of power and harassment, others defend him | ANOSR demands his sanction

Thierheimer Walter Wilhelm, a professor at the Faculty of Food and Tourism, is accused by some of his students of abuse of power, sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidation. The accusations reportedly came to light earlier this week, when a group of students sent an email to the Brașov press, according to Bună Ziua Brașov.

Students alleged that, for years, they had been taking exams at „exhausting time slots”, after waiting for hours in the hallways and being subjected to „arbitrary evaluations”.

They also accuse the teacher of making „sexual jokes and innuendos” and „comments on their physical appearance, clothing, hair and nail length, as well as makeup and posture at the desk.”

The students also accuse the teacher of asking them questions during exams regarding their parents’ income or occupation, as well as their grandparents’ age, and of comparing them to public figures or movie characters in order to ridicule them.

The student group also claimed that the professor would approach them individually, threatening that if they complained or recorded him, “he would not pass the exam for years in a row.” The students sent the message anonymously, fearing “academic repercussions,” and officially notified the UNITBV Ethics Commission, the Ministry of Education, and the National Council for Combating Discrimination.

Another group of students defends the teacher

On Tuesday, another group of students defended the professor, also via an email sent to the Brașov press. This time, the group claimed that „the accusations are completely false,” and that the students were treated „fairly and honestly.” They claim that they made „exaggerated jokes with the professor” and that the teacher was not upset, according to Bună Ziua Brașov.

Regarding the questions about the parents’ financial situation, the separate group claims that the student was asked because the teacher wanted to highlight how difficult it is for them to support him academically, in the context in which he „is not learning”, stating that the student „did not take notes” during classes.

The students also stated that they never felt „intimidated or harassed,” stating that the teacher welcomed them to classes and exams regardless of their attire. They stated that the remark regarding the length of their nails was made for one of their classmates who could not write with chalk on the blackboard.

Regarding the exams, the students state that 3 exams were scheduled at the same time, and the professor tried to organize the exam “as quickly as possible.” They state that the last exam was held between 12:00 and 19:00.

According to the vice-rector for public relations of Transilvania University in Brașov, the professor was also under the attention of the Ethics Commission several years ago. The commission, which also includes students, will analyze the professor’s case.

ANOSR demands sanctioning of the teacher

The National Alliance of Student Organizations (ANOSR) is asking the Parliament and the Ministry of Education to amend the legislation on university ethics, following the accusations of students at Transilvania University in Brașov.

The alliance demands a quick resolution of the case, but also the introduction of additional sanctions into the legislation, such as the prohibition of teaching, exclusion from grants or reduction of the basic salary, as well as the suspension of teaching activity during the investigation and the provision of psychological counseling for victims.

ANOSR also demanded that the legislation include measures to sanction members of the university community who help the „perpetrator” hide acts of harassment, including sexual harassment. The organization also specified that persons with responsibilities in combating these acts of aggression should also be sanctioned if they do not comply with their duties.