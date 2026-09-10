Drone fragments found on romanian beach. The military neutralized them

The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced that on Thursday morning an EOD team from the Romanian Naval Forces traveled to the Capu Midia beach area to check for debris from an aerial drone.

Following verification, it was determined that the fragments did not have an explosive charge.

They were neutralized on site, around 9.30 am.

The drone debris was reported in the beach area on Wednesday evening, around 8:00 p.m.

„Due to darkness falling, it was decided to isolate the area, with the intervention being postponed until this morning,” the Ministry of National Defense announced.

Drone fragments found on several beaches

This is not the first case of its kind this year. In recent months, fragments presumed to be from drones have been found on the beaches of Eforie Nord , Olimp, Costinești and Constanța.

The authorities have also launched appeals for tourists in these cases.