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Drone fragments found on romanian beach. The military neutralized them

Fragments of an aerial drone were found on the beach at Capu Midia, and a Romanian Naval Forces EOD team determined that they did not have an explosive charge. The remains were neutralized on site on Thursday morning.
Drone fragments found on romanian beach. The military neutralized them
Sursă foto: Facebook / Salvamar Eforie Nord
Ioana Târziu
10 sept. 2026, 13:34, English
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The Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced that on Thursday morning an EOD team from the Romanian Naval Forces traveled to the Capu Midia beach area to check for debris from an aerial drone.

Following verification, it was determined that the fragments did not have an explosive charge.

They were neutralized on site, around 9.30 am.

The drone debris was reported in the beach area on Wednesday evening, around 8:00 p.m.

„Due to darkness falling, it was decided to isolate the area, with the intervention being postponed until this morning,” the Ministry of National Defense announced.

Drone fragments found on several beaches

This is not the first case of its kind this year. In recent months, fragments presumed to be from drones have been found on the beaches of Eforie Nord , Olimp, Costinești and Constanța.

The authorities have also launched appeals for tourists in these cases.
„If you notice objects, metal fragments or components in the water or on the sand that you do not recognize, DO NOT touch them, DO NOT try to move them. Move away and immediately notify the nearest lifeguard or call 112. Curiosity is not worth any risk ,” warns Salvamar Eforie Nord.

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